According to the Financial Times, which reported the opinions of some analysts, the path to Xbox is traced: the exit from the hardware market to become a pure publisher. This would leave more space for Nintendo and Sony with their consoles, also putting an end to a console war that has been going on since the days of the first Xbox.

Microsoft's possible turning point

For analysts, all this will happen in the long term, so there is no conflict over Phil Spencer's announcement of a new Xbox more powerful coming. For Serkan Toto of Kantan Games: “All signs show that hardware is becoming progressively less important for Microsoft, so there is a possibility that we will return to a situation similar to the 90s, where you could only choose Japanese consoles .”

The key to everything should be the cloud, according to David Gibson, analyst at MST Financial: “It won't happen right away because cloud technology cloud gaming It's not ready yet, but from what Microsoft indicates, there's a chance we'll return to a Japanese console-only industry, with Sony and Nintendo dominating their share of the market in their own unique ways.”

According to analyst Atul Goyal of Jeferies it would be one victory for allbecause Sony and Nintendo would have less competition on the hardware side, as well as the benefit of having more games to offer to their audience, while Microsoft could focus only on the publishing side.

The only obstacle to the implementation of this strategy according to Robin Zu of Bernestein is the player loyaltythat is, the reaction of the most radicalized fans to such news, which would lead to the complete transformation of Microsoft into a multiplatform publisher.