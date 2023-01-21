Microsoft announced the layoff of 4.5% of its workforce, which equates to around 10 thousand people, and the Xbox division is not out of it, so the head of it, Phil Spencer, had to speak about it.

That was through an email. Spencer started by saying that it’s been a tough week for the company and its internal teams, so once the talks were over he decided to bring it up and clear some things up.

According to Phil Spencer ‘this is a challenging time in our business, and this week’s actions were painful choices’.

Then he said ‘the Games Leadership Team (GLT) had to make decisions that we felt set us up for the long-term success of our products and businesses, but the individual results of those decisions are real’.

The Xbox boss noted ‘I know this hurts’ and thanked his colleagues for their support.

In the company they are willing to answer any questions that may arise and he stressed that he is in contact with the ZeniMax teams. Phil Spencer also stressed that they are doing everything in the most transparent way possible.

He also highlighted ‘Xbox has a long history of success thanks to the work you do in service to gamers, creators and each other’. Spencer noted that she is confident in the future but living in challenging times; the layoffs at Xbox were necessary.

Which Xbox divisions suffered layoffs?

The exact number of layoffs within the Xbox division is not known. But the studios most affected were 343 Industries, the developer of the franchise of Haloand Bethesda Game Studios.

The latter is responsible for popular series such as fallout Y The Elder Scrolls. Currently, he is working on Starfield, one of the most anticipated games but one that requires more investment and development; It’s a really complicated situation.

In addition to the studies mentioned above, the Xbox marketing or marketing team also suffered layoffs.

The reason behind all this, according to Microsoft, is in ‘response to macroeconomic conditions and changing consumer priorities’.

Before the layoffs, the company’s workforce was 220,000 people. Hopefully those affected can find employment as soon as possible.

