Barcelona (dpa)

Xavi Hernandez, coach of Barcelona, ​​​​expressed a state of anger after the team’s goalless draw with Getafe on Sunday evening in its first match of the new season of the Spanish Football League, which witnessed the first participation of German international Ilkay Gundogan with Barcelona in the league.

Xavi said after the match: «We tried hard and we deserved to win. We picked up a point, but we don’t think it was enough, we shouldn’t be too impressed by that. Last season we had a bad start, but in the end things went well.

The match saw Rafinha expelled from Barcelona in the 42nd minute, for assaulting an opponent without a ball. In the second half, the referee announced the red card to coach Xavi and expelled him on the grounds of repeated protest against the arbitral decisions. Getafe also ended the match with ten players, after Jaime Mata was sent off in the 57th minute for receiving a second warning.