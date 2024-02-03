He learned to play the guitar at the age of 10, composed his first songs at the age of 12, published them at the age of 15 and in January 2024, at just 19 years old, Joshua Xavier Gutiérrez, better known as Xavi, released the single The devil at number one on Spotify's Global Top 50 and in third place on the Billboard Global 200 chart, above 21 Savage and Taylor Swift.

Xavi, the son of Mexican parents, was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He grew up between the State of Sonora in Mexico and the Valley of the Sun. The boy is an enigma and that seems to be the image he wants to project. Little is known about him, he grants very few interviews and publishes the minimum on his social networks. He is fluent in English and Spanish, languages ​​that he combines when speaking in the sporadic conversations that circulate on the Internet. His greatest inspiration in music was his grandfather, a singer in a musical group in a church. “When he sang, he did it with so much feeling, he sang with love for God,” says Xavi in ​​an interview in Billboard.

Through singles and collaborations with Tony Aguilar and Los Dareyes de la Sierra, to name a few, Xavier Gutiérrez reached the top of the most important music charts in the world. He is the first solo artist to have a corrido rank at number one with The devil. Previously, the list had been led by collaborations from the tumbado genre, such as She dances Alone between Armed Link and Featherweight; either AMG, song with Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma and Gabito Ballesteros.

The only album it has on platforms is My mom's playlist: seven covers like Raying the sun of Manna, Now you can go by Luis Miguel or I have no more from Selena. Songs that her mother played in the mornings to clean the house and they also served as her alarm clock. This is what he says in episode 519 of the Travis Millis show to which he was invited for being the supernova artist of the month on Apple Music.

The simple Go away It is the first to appear on his YouTube channel. Visual production is simple: a 15 year old Xavi, singing in slow motion, who looks directly at the camera. The song is a psalm to heartbreak. And if you leave, I don't want you to come back/ I've been lost for a long time and you don't deserve me/ If you leave, I wish you good luck/ Find another asshole because I don't want to see you. In order for the public to believe a teenager about a broken heart, about the feeling that is born in the pit of the stomach from getting excited about love, the interpretation needs to be perfect. And that is what he has done. The video has more than a million views. The victim put it on the map and The devil It has given him international fame.

Four years passed between the publication of his first songs and the number one spot on Spotify. In such a short time and at such a young age, Xavi does not lose the apartment and focuses on his family. He continues to live in Arizona because his loved ones are there. He doesn't plan to spend his money on luxury cars or watches, “I just want to buy a canton for my boss,” he comments on the program. There is no hair by radio programmer Pepe Garza. The Gutiérrez family had a taqueria in Phoenix. Xavi says that they closed, but does not give more details about it, however, what he seeks with the success of his music is to help them reopen it. Her family, in gratitude, wants to name her “La Víctima Taquería”, this because of her song. The victimwhich accumulates 239 million views on Spotify.

The rapid global rise of the Mexican regional, led by the corridos tumbados, escorted and accompanied by the hand of Peso Pluma, was a hard blow for the music industry and the status quo. They saw me pass in a Rubicon/ The Cryptos add up and are under control, sings the double P like a cuckoo of victory. Similar to what the Roman general Julius Caesar wrote in a letter addressed to the Roman Senate in the year 47 BC: “Veni, vidi, vici.” There are 1,977 years between one statement and the other, two resounding victories in different battles, that of Hassan (name of Peso Pluma) against reggaetón and Bad Bunny. But now, the Jalisco star faces a new César, who is barely over the age of majority. Xavi seeks to come, see and win in 2024.

