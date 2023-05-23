AFPi

The party of Xanana Gusmão, hero of East Timor’s independence, won the legislative elections in the country, but did not win an absolute majority, according to the official results released this Tuesday (23).

The opposition National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction received 41.6% of the vote, while the Revolutionary Front of Independent East Timor (Fretilin), leader of the current government coalition, registered 25.7%, according to the Electoral Commission.

The result of Sunday’s vote paves the way for the return to power of Gusmão, 76 and East Timor’s first president, if he can form a coalition.

With no clear winner at the polls, the constitution allows the party with the most votes to form a coalition government.
























