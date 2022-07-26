The new X-Men Professor X could be Giancarlo Esposito, as fans who can’t wait to find out more about the new Marvel Cinematic Universe character are recently speculating. At the moment there are no details in this regard, but considering that with novelties such as the Daredevil by Charlie Cox and the Reed Richards by John Krasinski Marvel has listened to fans, this is not an implausible novelty.

As you can see in the Tweets below, and as recently explained by the pages of MovieWeb, fans have already begun to imagine what the feedback could be for the well-known actor, who has been able to demonstrate his talent in different ways. After Gustavo Fring of Breaking Bad and many roles, with also entries in the world of video games such as those of PayDay 2 and Far Cry 6, for sure an arrival in the MCU would crown the actor’s career.

If rumors are true and Giancarlo Esposito is the new Professor X, I am 1,000,000 percent down – WHOA Black Magey BAMBALAM (@juanitocinco) July 15, 2022

If there’s anyone that I would want to replace Patrick Stewart as Professor X, it would definitely be Giancarlo Esposito. I REALLY hope that rumor is true, because I’m a massive fan of his of him. Also, after many years of him being the villain, I’d love for him to be a hero now lol – Sué (@Josueisinbed) July 14, 2022

Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X is my new all-time favorite Marvel casting rumor. I desperately wish it was true but I’m sure it’s not. – Elliot Metz (@thatelliotmetz) July 14, 2022

I am absolutely ok with Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X. I bet he’s gonna love being a good guy for once too. Looking forward to this if the rumors are true. He’s an excellent actor. – Chuck Satterlee Comic Book Creator (@ComicsChuck) July 15, 2022

Giancarlo Esposito as Charles Xavier, Professor X pic.twitter.com/GkpQWK4ECY – slippin ‘hady (@hadykiri) July 16, 2022

All that remains is to find out how everything will evolve, considering in fact that there have been no statements to that effect either from the actor or from Marvel, and news could consequently appear only in the space of some time, hoping that it is found. soon a face for the new Professor X.