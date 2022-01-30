New controls and a redesigned game engine are the great assets for the return of the franchise.

WWE 2K22 is coming for all and seeks to take victory in wrestling by making its franchise shine again. WWE and Take-Two gave the fighting saga a break to adapt the gameplay and renew its engine. The game will hit PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S libraries next March 11th with many promises to keep.

To offer the best show, Visual Concepts and 2K will respond to players with gameplay tweaks, a new animation system and new controls that, as the study assured us, we will notice as soon as we touch the command. The new visual aspect is obvious with this new trailer that they have titled ‘Booyaka‘, in honor of Mistery Kingwho will be the great protagonist of this return to the ring.

At 3DJuegos we had the opportunity to chat with Rey Mysterio and learn a little more about the new WWE 2K22 Showcase mode. The San Diego idol will lend his image to the cover of the game, a man who has become a legend after his twenty years performing the best stunts and the most spectacular jumps. But Rey isn’t the only one promising to thrill fans in WWE 2K22.

The new trailer has brought us to the rhythm of ‘Believer’ some faces as iconic as that of Undertakerwho will receive his special tribute in the game with a pack of booking bonuses who have been called “The Undertaker Immortal Pack“, including three different characters (Phantom Mask, Lord of Darkness and the one he wore in Boneyard Match), cards and additions for the MyFaction mode.

More about: WWE 2K22.