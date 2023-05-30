Excluded for technical choice in the match that could have been worth (and so it was) the Champions League: Ante Rebic did not participate in Sunday evening’s away game against Juventus, despite the alternatives counted in attack.

Rebic out

—

Behind Giroud there was only room for Origi: Ibra, with a long-term injury, was expected among the absentees. Rebic, on the other hand, was not included in the squad only due to the will of Stefano Pioli. No physical problems or other impediments, the Croatian remained in Milan for technical choice. On the pitch, Ante didn’t convince his coach: the attitudes weren’t the right ones, nor was the intensity in last week’s training sessions. Thus the story between Rebic and the Rossoneri could have reached the end credits after 123 games and 29 goals scored.