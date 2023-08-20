WWhen there are two Maxim Billers, the columnist whose interventions are as adept at insulting colleagues as he is at hugging his friends; and the writer, who describes what he observes in a rather reserved, often ironic and precise manner – then it was the writer Biller who claimed in the “Zeit” last March that he no longer wanted to be one in view of the Russian attack on Ukraine (and insulted Juli Zeh, Christa Wolf and Sholokhov as “propaganda writers”). He wrote that anyone who can continue to work as mechanically as before at such a moment in world history is not a real writer and never will be – unless he himself is sitting in a cellar in Kiev or Lemberg with the light of his iPhone. Because he doesn’t have the most important thing: “Compassion – and the ability to scare yourself to death and see something other than just yourself”.

Julia Enke See also Seven-day incidence decreases slightly to 740.1 Responsible editor for the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

And he lives in a present without a past. But it was the past, Biller wrote in this poetological text that is so important for his work, that made him a writer in the first place. A totalitarian past; the talks about World War II, the Holocaust, and the camps that have surrounded the 1960-born since childhood; the experience of the Prague Spring and the fear of being “shot by a Russian soldier or run over like an ant by a T-34 tank” on the way to school; emigration to Germany. In the hope of writing to ward off totalitarianism, he became an author, says Biller. Not by wanting to describe people as they should be (like the “propaganda writers” did), but as they are and were, “hurting and regretting, betraying each other and suffering the most from it”. But now the war has returned, it has happened again – all writing is pointless and in vain.