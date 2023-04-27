The writer E. Jean Carroll, who sued former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for defamation and alleged rapeappeared this Wednesday as a witness in the civil trial that was held

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me. And when I wrote that, he said it didn’t happen. She lied and ruined my reputation. I’m here to try to get my life back,” Carroll said in federal court for the Southern District of New Yorkin Manhattan, according to local media.

Carroll, 76, referred to the complaint she made in 2019 -when Trump was still president- that 25 years earlier the then businessman cornered her in a changing room of a department store in the city and raped her, some alleged facts that she related to two friends – called to testify in the case – but that she did not present to the Police.

Trump announced in November his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections.

After making that complaint, Trump disqualified her saying that she was not his “type”, that all this was “a joke and a lie” and that what she was looking for was free fame to promote a book, among other statements that motivated the complaint. of Carroll for defamation.

The writer today recalled the moment she met Trump, in 1987, and found that a photo shown at the trial, in which she appears with her then-husband, John Johnson, and with Trump and his ex-wife Ivana, was from that moment. .

Carroll’s attorney, Mike Ferrara, asked her if she found Trump attractive, to which she replied: “He was very nice,” according to ABC7.

Ferrara also asked her if she remembered when the attack had occurred, something she denied: “That question, when, when, date, has been something that I have constantly tried to pin down,” said the witness.

Carroll said she thought the alleged rape was in 1994 or 1995, but her friend Lisa Birnbach published an article about the businessman for New York magazine in February 1996, and Birnbach “would never have gone to Mar-a-Lago… if I had known what Donald Trump had done to me,” Carroll testified.

That led her to believe that the alleged attack occurred in 1996, adding that she believes it took place on a Thursday night, but she is not “100 percent sure,” according to the outlet.

“Although Carroll does not remember exactly when this happened, he remembers almost all the details of what happened, and his testimony alone will be enough to find Donald Trump responsible in this case,” his lawyer Shawn Crowley argued yesterday at the opening of the judgment.

In his turn at the opening of the judicial process, Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, attacked Carroll’s credibility, assuring that he is motivated by political and monetary interests.

The judge in the case, Lewis Kaplan, demanded that Trump’s defense tell him if the former president will testify at the trial.

