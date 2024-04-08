













Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes finished his story, we tell you all the results









WWE Wrestlemania 40 took place on April 6 and 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.United States and we can say that after a long time, we finally saw how “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes managed to finish his story after defeating Roman Reigns on the second night of the event.

Over two nights, WWE managed to bring together just over 140 thousand people to celebrate Wrestlemania 40 and witness several fights that remained engraved in the minds of both the attendees and those attending the event.

But, if you missed the Showcase of the Immortals and you just don't feel comfortable putting in more than 8 hours of fights, here we leave you the results of both nights.

Wrestlemania 40: Results April 6

The first night of Wrestlemania 40 saw several new champions, including Sami Zayn who managed to take the Intercontinental championship by defeating Gunther who defended the title for 666 days, which was a record. Here we present the results of the first night.

The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated the team of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, causing Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns to be carried out with The Bloodline rules.