The WRC 2022 licensed rally video game dates its release for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

“Take on the challenges of the most complete, realistic and demanding rally simulator ever developed.” Nacon Games and KT Racing thus announce WRC Generations, the racing video game with the official license of the world championship, guaranteeing a production loaded with news and content that can be played at the end of the year. In addition, they have shared a trailer, several images and many details.

WRC Generations is the result of seven years of collaborative work between its managers and professional drivers, as well as listening to the community. And from promises to facts: its authors claim to have included a string of new features and optimizations requested by fans of the franchise, which will make this the closest video game to the competition that has been made so far.

WRC Generations welcomes hybrid cars this yearAs in the world championship, WRC Generations welcomes this year the hybrid cars, which will allow the player to experience completely new driving sensations, both in terms of physics and through a revamped sound design. “In game terms, mechanics have been integrated to represent the demands of hybrid engines. To win, you will have to manage your battery carefully adapting the map of the engine during the special stages in which you participate”.

Previous vehicles can still be found in the game, “even more authentic than ever.” Total 37 legendary cars are present, each of them carefully recreated with their respective mechanical characteristics. In addition to the 13 rallies in the 2022 season, WRC Generations includes other new locations for a total of 22 different countries and 165 timed special stages.

KT Racing sells a game more polished and detailed than its predecessors and promises countless hours of gameplay thanks to its game modes, from the return of Career mode to Suspenders, which allows players to challenge rivals of a similar level online. WRC Generations will be available on October 13, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and, at a date yet to be determined, PC and Nintendo Switch.

