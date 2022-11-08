Ampay ‘sweetie’. Cumbia singer Deyvis Orosco was caught leaving a well-known sauna located in the San Isidro district late at night. In this establishment various services are offered, such as the so-called “tantric massages”.

Currently, Deyvis Orosco has a solid relationship with Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid Newton, with whom he has a son and is engaged.

Deyvis Orosco is captured in a sauna

The program “Magaly TV, the firm” issued in its latest edition a report in which it was shown that Deyvis Orosco visited the Thai Club Spa sauna last weekend.

According to the ATV space, the cumbiambero arrived at the venue on the afternoon of Friday, November 4, and just came out in the early morning of November 5 at 2.47 am, for which he was almost 11 hours inside the establishment. The artist tipped the security personnel and then got into his truck to leave.

At the moment, the 36-year-old vocalist of the group Néctar has not offered any release in the face of what happened.

What services does that sauna offer?

In addition to the peculiar time that Deyvis Orosco left the premises, this sauna attracted attention due to the series of special services it offers to customers.

A reporter from “Magaly TV, the firm” interviewed a worker at the place, who explained that people can enter without the need to present their ID and access “tantric massages” that are worth 400 soles. Furthermore, she added that if any “client wants a happy ending”, they can also have a special massage for the cost of 600 soles.