VideoManchester United suffered a painful loss of points on a visit to Burnley (1-1). Wout Weghorst, who made the switch to the English bottom line in January, was at the basis of the equalizer with a deft assist.











Manchester United started the game brightly and deservedly took the lead via Paul Pogba. But The Reds saw two other goals disallowed and had to settle for a 0-1 halftime score. Immediately in the second half, Weghorst proved his value for his new club. With a deft movement, the Dutchman sent two opponents into the woods, and then gave a neat assist to Jay Rodriguez. The Dutch striker was close to his first goal moments later, but his hard volley was cleverly turned by United goalkeeper David de Gea.

United are now fifth in the Premier League, 16 points behind leaders and rivals Manchester City. Burnley, where Erik Pieters also played the entire match, remains in last place for the time being, one point behind Watford. See also Recycling HSY collects tens of thousands of Christmas trees again for recovery: The spruce can be left next to the waste canopy

Debut

Donny van de Beek made his first minutes in the shirt of Everton. The Manchester United mercenary came in in the sixtieth minute during the relegation bust against Newcastle, but was unable to prevent the loss (3-1).

Van de Beek made the switch from Manchester United to Everton, which is sixteenth in the Premier League, in January. At United, which took him over from Ajax in 2020, the 24-year-old midfielder failed to win a base place in a season and a half. New purchase Dele Alli also made its debut at The Toffees† The Englishman came on the field in the 25th minute after an injury to Demarai Grey. Anwar El Ghazi stayed on the bench at Everton.

Watch our Premier League videos here: