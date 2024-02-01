A gentleman proved that you don't have to do that at all, have your car inspected.

Owners of a slightly older car have to put up with it every year; Have your car MOT inspected. It's often a lot of hassle, but we do it for safety. Because it can of course happen that something essential is wrong and this will come to light during the MOT inspection.

I have found out for you exactly what those rules are. It was quite simple, I just went to the RDW website and they say the following about it.

A new car that runs on electricity or petrol must pass its first MOT after 4 years. For a diesel car this is 3 years. After the first MOT inspection, electric or petrol cars must be inspected every 2 years until they are 8 years old. Thereafter they must be inspected every year. Diesels must be inspected every year after the first MOT. A car from the age of 30 must undergo an MOT every 2 years and from the age of 50 the MOT is no longer required. According to the RDW, who know about MOT inspections…

Would you like to have your car inspected every year? Why would you?

A man from Asperen in Gelderland undoubtedly knew those rules too, but decided to take them for granted. Simply by not having his car inspected every year. It was probably too much hassle and he noticed when he was going to be disappointed. We think.

Anyway, that went well for a while. And when we said quite a while, we meant VERY LONG! It took 27 years before that he once received a visit from the local hermandad. The local police officer decided to run his license plate through the system and saw the remarkable data appear.

The car last had its MOT in 1997. Back then we still paid in guilders, we still did Elfstedentocht and the Spice Girls were still pretty young girls… We mean, that was a really long time ago.

The man on duty who noticed the violation had no choice but to give the driver a hefty fine. You would think. Not so. The fine was only 160 euros. We don't know exactly what a bit of MOT costs these days, but we think that NOT paying 27 times was cheaper than 160 euros…

In short, what have we learned? It is not necessary to have your car inspected at all. As long as you don't crash into anything, act normally and maintain your car in such a way that it lasts 27 years, you don't have to go through those struggles at all.

Easy, right?

