Blizzard Entertainment announced the 2024 program Of World of Warcraft the year in which the historic MMORPG will celebrate some important anniversaries, including the 10th anniversary of Hearthstone in March and the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft in November at the same time as the 30th anniversary of the Warcraft universe.

Lots of new things coming

The World of Warcraft roadmap

In short, 2024 looks like a really important year for WoW and its user base, so the development team wanted to share some information on what is expected.

Early next year, male and female gamers everywhere can expect:

Dragonflight Seeds of Renewal (10.2.5)

Expeditions with Follower Dragonflight epilogue missions

You can explore and try additional features on the Public Test Realm, available now

Cataclysm Classic Beta

Registration opens today!

Season of Discovery: Phase 2

Reach the new level cap of 40 with the new raid in Gnomeregan and the new PvP zone in the game world in Stranglethorn Vale.

Hardcore Realms: Solo Self-found mode

On the official blog we can read: “As for modern World of Warcraft in the next year, you will see three additional content updates arrive for Dragonflight before the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within. In these updates we will complete the story of this expansion and we will lay the foundations for the next one.”

News also for WoW Classic, with updates coming to Hardcore servers with the Self Found mode starting from February. There will also be new Season of Discovery phases over the next year to continue your adventures. And of course Cataclysm Classic is just around the corner in the first half of the year ahead.