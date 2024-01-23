Geneva (Union)

The representative of the World Health Organization in Yemen, Arturo Besegan, said that the Arab country, after nearly a decade of conflict, is still witnessing one of the worst crises in the world in terms of humanitarian conditions and health care.

In a press conference at the United Nations office in Geneva yesterday, Besegan pointed out that millions of children in Yemen were born in an environment of war, and many of them grew up witnessing conflicts. He continued, saying: “The Yemeni people have suffered profound destruction, hunger and violence, and they deserve a life of peace and progress.”

He added: “This year, 17.8 million people in Yemen need health support, and 2.4 million children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition. Only 51% of health facilities are operating at full capacity, and 36% of them provide limited services.”

He explained that the recent events in the Red Sea and the attacks on Yemen could negatively affect the progress achieved towards peace and stability. The Regional Director of the World Bank, Stephane Gimbert, had previously called for urgent international measures to spare Yemen from the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.

Gimbert stated, in a series of tweets on his “X” account, that “Yemen has been in a state of war for 9 years, and today it is in dire need of support.”

Politically, the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen renewed yesterday the necessity of supporting the government and strengthening its capabilities to impose security and stability on the entire national territory, as a priority and the surest way to secure territorial waters and international shipping lines, calling for pushing the Houthi group to deal seriously with the peace efforts led by the nations. United.

This came during yesterday’s reception by Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, with the ambassadors of New Zealand, Barney Reilly, and Australian Mark Donovan, to discuss national and regional developments.

The meeting also discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni situation, the path of regional and international efforts to revive the political process, and the international pressures required to enhance the chances of peace in light of the Houthi group’s intransigence and its continued primacy of the interests of its leaders over the interests of the Yemeni people.

In this context, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council affirmed the commitment of the Council and the government to a comprehensive and just peace approach based on the terms of reference agreed upon locally, regionally, and internationally, in particular Resolution 2216, and considering peace and the security of international navigation to be a major interest for the Yemeni people. The President reaffirmed the priority of supporting the Yemeni government to restore state institutions and strengthen its capabilities to impose security and stability on the entire national territory, as a priority and the surest way to secure territorial waters and international shipping lines, and to push the Houthi group to seriously engage with the peace efforts led by the United Nations.