Al-Mandhari said, in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, that the situation in Sudan is escalating and is causing deep concern.

The Regional Director of Global Health specified the details of the current health crisis in Sudan in a number of points:

WHO strongly condemns the reported attacks on healthcare in Sudan since 15 April, which have resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians, health workers and humanitarian support providers.

Attacks on healthcare facilities and ambulances are a flagrant violation of international law, and must stop now.

A quarter of the lives of the injured could be saved by reaching them quickly and without security obstacles, but the paramedics, nurses and doctors on the front lines are unable to reach injured civilians.

Prior to the current violence, humanitarian needs were already at an all-time high, with a third of the population, some 15.8 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance.

At least 4 million children and pregnant and lactating women suffer from acute malnutrition, and some 3.7 million people are internally displaced, most of them in Darfur.

According to the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, hospitals and health institutions in Khartoum and neighboring cities were bombed with artillery and firearms, causing severe damage to a number of them, led by the educational people, Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital and Bashayer Hospital, as a result of the mutual shelling between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

What does the World Health Organization provide to help the health authorities in Sudan?