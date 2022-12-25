The fans of the Argentina team are dying to buy the new shirt, which will carry the three stars after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against the French team.

The brand adidas It is in charge of making the Albiceleste uniforms and the new World Cup skin is expected to be on sale in the coming days.

Adidas will launch the garment that contains the three stars on top of the shield that represent the three World Cups that the Albiceleste.

Indeed, Adidas will put on sale next Monday both the starting shirt and the purple alternative that was used this World Cup in all its official stores. The changes will be two, the first is the shield of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), which will have three stars, just above the two already existing.

They refer to the world cups obtained in Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986 and the last one in Qatar 2022.

In addition, said shirt will have the world champion insignia in the center with a patch that is gold in color, the same one that France knew how to have after the conquest in Russia in 2018. In turn, on the back it will have a legend with “champions of the world” and the three stars.

We recommend you read

The new Albiceleste shirt will go on sale this Monday, December 26, 2022, on the official Adidas website and in the physical stores that the brand has in the country. However, the company did not communicate the value of the garment.