Qatar.- neymar has given good news in the camp of Brazil and it is that the South American has returned to training after practically missing the entire group stage after suffering a painful injury to one of his ankles, which

it prevented him from even being able to train. She now she is back and she has looked very good.

The green light had already been given for Neymar to take the field to live a new training session with his teammates, but it was not until this Saturday that that happened after the surprise defeat they experienced against Cameroon in the last match of the group stage. The training was behind closed doors but the CFB shared some images of the player already running with the rest of the team.

In the clip that has gone viral, you can see how he plays with the ball and even takes the time to create some fantasy plays. With these images, the Brazilian fans have been calmer because the player could be being considered for the game of 8th final against South Korea that will be played next Monday, December 5, having 2 more days of rest to wait for how he responds and if he is ready he will play without problems.

There is even the possibility that Tite, the coach of Brazil, will not risk the PSG striker and save him so that he is more than ready and resting for a hypothetical 4th-final game at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is scheduled for Friday the 9th. December where he could face Japan or Croatia if he advances.

For now, Brazil has to think very carefully about the elements they can use and that is because injuries have affected them hard in this first part, with Neymar missing in two games and those that have now been added with alex telles Y gabriel jesus who came out touched from their last game. Although they still have time to think of an alternative.