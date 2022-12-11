The Argentine ex-soccer player Y current vice president of Inter Milan, Javier Zanetti acknowledged that he would have “liked” a semifinal between his country and Brazilwho was eliminated against Croatia in the penalties 1-1 and 4-2as it is a “South American classic” and a match that is very felt by both countries.

“I would have liked it because it is a game that is very felt by both countries. It is a South American classic and for two South American teams to reach the semifinals would have been very good for Conmebol ”, he explained after an act tribute to Pele by the conmebol in Doha, Qatar.

“Complicated game because Croatia it is a great Selection. It will not be easy at all, but knowing the hierarchy of Argentine players, they are going to have a great game”, he analyzed the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the FIFA next Tuesday.

Also, Javier Zanetti praised a Lautaro Martinezforward of Inter Milann, who missed clear chances during the Qatar World Cup 2022. “Happy for ‘Lauti’ because he hadn’t been given it and having the opportunity to take the decisive penalty was something very important for him and I’m sure he’ll continue to appear when we need him the most”, he assessed.