Qatar 2022 World Cup



As anticipation grows for the Messi-Mbappè clash scheduled for Sunday 18 December, today is the turn of the third and fourth place final between Croatia and Morocco. The kick-off is at 4 pm Italian time. The challenge is on the ground of the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. To referee the match is Abdulrahman Al Jassim, of the Qatari Federation.

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place: Croatia vs Morocco (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Final: Argentina vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

