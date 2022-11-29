Wednesday, November 30, 2022
World Cup football | In the World Cup, the first groups are finished: Are the games for Wales over, how about the USA?

November 29, 2022
On Tuesday, the first preliminary blocks will be packed in the World Championships.

Football In the World Cup, four matches will be played on Tuesday, where the teams of groups A and B will decide the further places.

In the matches starting at 5 p.m., the teams that advance to the playoffs from the A group will survive. Ecuador will face Senegal and the Netherlands will face Qatar. Having lost the first two matches, Qatar is already out of the playoffs.

Holland and Ecuador have four points together, Senegal has a victory over Qatar in their pocket.

B block the games start at 21:00. England, who leads the group with a win and a draw, will face Wales, who have the group jumbo with one point.

In the second match, Iran and the United States will meet. Iran has won against Senegal, the USA has played two draws.

In this article, HS follows the events of the World Cup moment by moment on and off the field. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of the article.

read all WC news here.

