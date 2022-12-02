Kicker magazine was the most fierce in criticizing those responsible for the German Federation and the national team, and said, “The German national team has gradually become dwarfed, and worse than that, our lack of development, and the next European Cup (hosted by Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024) is just around the corner.”

And she talked about, “The German Federation has been completely drowned, which cannot continue. The responsibility extends to some senior officials, starting with coach Hansi Flick, passing through sports director Oliver Bierhoff, and ending with Federation President Bernd Neuendorf.”

As for the “Bild” newspaper, it said: “It is, without a doubt, the end of a great spherical country.”

And she added: “This early exit is considered one of the worst evenings in our history. We must not look away from those responsible for this fall: the federation, the coach, the players and no one else. The date of December 1, 2022 will remain in the minds and will mark the end of an era for a country that was great and proud in football that scored Four World Cups and three European Cups, that’s a long way off.”

And she continued: “The reality is bitter, exit from the group stage in the World Cup 2018, and from the final price in the European Cup 2021, then exit again from the first round in the World Cup 2022.”

“Bild” feared the moral impact of this exit on one of the most prominent players of the German national team in recent years, Joshua Kimmich, and said in this regard: “After this bitter exit, the fear that Joshua Kimmich will fall into the hole. He lived a lot of ups and downs in his career, but he He also witnessed some relegation, which left a mark with his second exit from the first round and its repercussions mentally for him. It is very frustrating.”

Kimmich had said after his country’s exit, saying, “It’s the worst day of my life. I’m afraid of falling into a hole. It makes you think that these failures are about you.”

He continued, “I joined the national team in 2016, and therefore your name being associated with these failures is something you do not like to hear about.”

And the mouthpiece of the “Focus” website was similar, saying: “We are no longer that team that shines in the major tournaments. The list of reasons for the decline of our football is long. From now on, we have to use binoculars to see the summit of international football, and this is what hurts us more than anything else.”