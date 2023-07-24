At the MiCo in Milan, the men’s saber and the women’s epee take the stage. The complete program and how to follow the event on TV

The wait is over, the first medals will be awarded from tomorrow at the Fencing World Championships scheduled at MiCo Milan until July 30th. There are 12 world titles up for grabs, 116 countries represented and 27 Azzurri on the platform for the most important event of the season, also in terms of Olympic qualification at the Paris 2024 Games. The Allianz MiCo, sold out for the occasion, will be the setting for the tournament which returns to Italy for the eighth time, the first in the Lombard capital, twelve years after the Catania 2011 edition.

Mattarella — It starts with the first of the three days of individual competitions (in the last three days the team ones) in which the medals are awarded. At 8.30 the main draw of women’s epee is scheduled with four blue women coached by coach Dario Chiadò: Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarria and Alberta Santuccio. From 10.10 instead space for the men’s saber, with the four athletes of coach Nicola Zanotti Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Riccardo Nuccio and Luigi Samele. At 17.25 the opening ceremony in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Live television on Sky Sport Arena from 3.10 pm from the quarter-finals onwards, on Ria 2 from 4 pm for the semi-finals and up to the final act, always from 4 pm live on Eurosport 1 and Discovery Plus. All bouts, starting in the morning, in streaming on the FIE Channel Youtube page. See also The four hits and the error of River Plate in the tight victory against Lanús for the Professional League

New sponsor — In the meantime, the federation of fencing has signed a new agreement with Frecciarossa as the main sponsor in the path that will lead the national team from the World Cup in Milan and throughout the qualifying path to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024. The partnership was signed by Francesco Marciano, head of Trenitalia’s AV Operations and by the FIS president Paolo Azzi.

July 24th – 6.58pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #Championships #tomorrow #medals #Mattarella #Frecciarossa #main #sponsor