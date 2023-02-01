From the first minute of this February 1, 2023 started a strike by public education workers of upper secondary level in several campuses of the College of Bachelors (Colbach) located in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico.

It is a total of 20 campuses public education17 of them located in Mexico City and the last 3 in the State of Mexico, these located in Ecatepec de Morelos, Sátelite and Nezahualcóyotl.

When performing a work stoppage Y takeover of facilitiesthe dissatisfied have planted themselves at the entrances of the educational premises, prohibiting the entry of thousands of students and the rest of the workforce.

With red and black flags, dozens of SINTCB employees and union members demand better working conditions, including a review of their salaries Y adjustments to your benefits.

The Colegio de Bachilleres is in charge of the Undersecretary of Higher Secondary Education, of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP).

At the moment it is unknown if the institution has begun another round of negotiations with the protesters; The strike broke out after failing to reach an agreement between both parties last night.

Around 1:00 p.m., the nonconformists will hold an internal assembly on the activities they will carry out during the following days around the strike.