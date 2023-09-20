The South Korean singer, songwriter, music producer, model, dancer and actor Kim Taehyungbetter known as V from BTS, He debuted as a solo artist with the release of “Layover”, an exquisite album that focuses heavily on an R&B sound with pop elements. Likewise, it has influences from jazz, one of the musical genres that Tae enjoys so much. The record production includes the main song “Slow Dancing”as well as “Rainy Days”, “Blue”, “Love Me Again”, “For Us” and a piano version of “Slow Dancing”.

As every fan knows, V from BTS He is part of a group of best friends called Wooga Squadalso made up of actors and singers Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sikand by the singer-songwriter, rapper and music producer peakboy. When each of these superstars carries out a project, the support of the others is immediate.

The Wooga Squad congratulated BTS’ V on her extraordinary solo debut and the release of his album “Layover”, which was positioned at #2 on the Billboard 200 (weekly list of the most popular albums in the United States, published by Billboard magazine). Actor Choi Woo Shik posted an image of his great friend’s album cover on his Instagram profile, along with these beautiful words, “I feel happy and proud.”

Congratulations from Park Seo Joon to his friend V from BTS.

Park Seo Joon said before BTS’ V’s solo debut: “your favorite color, I like your color, congratulations Taehyung.” Park Hyung Sik wrote on Instagram: “congratulations.” For his part, rapper Kwon Sung Hwan, better known as Peakboy, published in the stories of his Instagram account, a screenshot of the Spotify playback of “Layover”, along with two fire emojis.

Wooga Squad member Peakboy congratulated BTS’s V on his solo debut.

In an interview for W Korea, V from BTS stated that Throughout the process of his solo album “Layover”, he relived his early days of vocal training“it was like rediscovering my vocal identity, my love for various genres often makes me hum, while creating this solo album, I truly discovered my vocal essence and that is what makes me incredibly fulfilled.”

