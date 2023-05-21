He Pachuca of the Spanish Jennifer Hermoso will visit Guadalajara this Sunday, in one of the most anticipated matches so far in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Women’s MX Leaguewhich will define the first semifinalist of the tournament.

Hermoso, winner of five Pichichi awards in the Spanish league, scored two goals and provided an assist to become the figurehead for Pachuca in a 3-3 draw with the Chivas last Thursday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil.

In his stadium he Pachuca had the chance to win, but the Mexican Charlyn Corral, leader of the scorers, lacked aim and missed three plays with everything in her favor in the area. Guadalajara equalized with goals from Damaris Godínez, Gabriela Valenzuela and Carolina Jaramillo.

This Sunday Hermoso and Corral will try to confirm themselves as the most incisive duo in the championship to try to beat a talented Guadalajara that only needs to draw to access the final because in that case the series will be even and they will qualify for having played the phase better regular.

On May 8, Pachuca drew 4-4 at the Las Vegas stadium. Chivas in a fast-paced duel; That result and the one from last Thursday are antecedents of how exciting this Sunday’s game could be at the start of the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Pachuca shows the best offense of the championship and Guadalajara the fourth safest defense, in addition to having good attackers, led by Alicia Cervantes and Carolina Jaramillo.

Below we tell you where and at what time to watch the Chivas del Guadalajara match against the Tuzas del Pachuca corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

Chivas vs. Pachuca

Day: Sunday May 21

Time: 5:05 p.m.

Channel: Fox Sports

Stadium: Jalisco Stadium

Overall: 3-3