For the technical director of Tuzas del Pachuca, Juan Carlos Cachoreach the final of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX League in front of the Chivas Guadalajara is an achievement that is due to the effort of the players, but largely to that of their striker Charlyn Corral.

However, despite the goalscorer’s effort on the pitch, the strategist from Hidalgo regretted that the attacker with experience in international soccer is not taken into account for the Mexican teamso he hopes that very soon he will be summoned again.

“Let time alone speak, Charlie he is giving excellent games, with the work and the performance he has had, he can raise his hand; he is working very well, very professional, beyond that, I have to see the team, “explained the former Cruz Azul, Pachuca, Pumas, Toluca, Puebla, Mérida and Corinthians FC striker from San Antonio.

We recommend you read

Regarding the experience of directing in the final stretch of the contest, Juan Carlos Cacho maintained that this phase of league It was a very good experience, intense matches, “defensively we knew how to suffer, we worked well in the few days we have to prepare for the match, a final you play differently, you give the extra you have to give”. he sentenced.