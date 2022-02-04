The importance of Mx League Women’s is growing, with meetings full of passion and talent by soccer players who defend the interests of the various institutions in Aztec football. Lizbeth angels completed 150 league games with the gophers del Pachuca being already a benchmark for the Hidalguenses, at the same time as becoming one of the pioneers in the development of the sport in Mexico. After reaching this number of disputed commitments, the native of Mexico City spoke to the media, taking stock of the start of the campaign for the Blue and Whites, as well as the effect that Octavio Valdés has had on recent results.

“I had already had the opportunity to work with him, when I was Eve Mirror, as an assistant. Everything he knows, he transmitted to us and right now it is very different because he is very correcting; You can make mistakes, but you can’t leave things like that, but as long as you try, it’s considered well served. Little by little you can see how the team works these days” mentioned Lizneth Ángeles in an interview for Club Pachuca through the official networks of the women’s blue and white institution.

The Tuzas have a positive streak of four wins in a row, a situation that they will seek to increase next Monday when they receive the Juárez squad at the Hidalgo Stadium, at 5:00 p.m. in central Mexico, through the signal from Fox Sports. Ángeles spoke about the main keys that have the Hidalguenses in the first three positions of the general table.

“Being a family is the most important thing, being united on the court; That’s when you see the football we have, because we have too much talent in this team and as long as it’s together, the team will manage itself. I said it once and there is a phrase that stuck with me: I don’t want to be a soccer star, I want to be an example for all those girls who are playing in a U17 today, who dream of playing in the Mx League with us” added the forward of the Gophers about the advantages that soccer players have who are growing in the professional sector.

Regarding the training and development of new talents in Aztec soccer, the Mx League, aware of the importance of this, developed a competition with an age limit. For the present Closing 2022, the women’s sub17 is already a reality, thus allowing, not only in the squads to compete at the top of the table, but also as a unique opportunity for those girls who dream of becoming professional players. In this regard Angeles spoke of how valuable this is, for the level of the league.

“Women’s soccer has grown a lot, in these 4 or 5 years. There is an impressive level; I see the girls of the sub17 and there is a barbaric talent. I would have loved to have those sub17 bases and things like that, but in the end another process took place in my case and today I am playing here, playing in the league, fulfilling my dream. Maybe I don’t have as many reflectors, but in the end I’m always there, stepping hard, so they can see me; I just want to be an example for girls who come after us, ”said the Mexican player from Las Tuzas.