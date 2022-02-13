In Argentina, since 2012 there is a Gender Identity Law that seeks to promote respect for the rights of all citizens, regardless of their gender self-perception. But a regulatory step was missing for that law to be reflected in the official documents. That changed on July 21, 2021, when the Government issued a regulatory decree and Argentina became the first country in Latin America to allow the use of X as an alternative to feminine or masculine on the DNI.

The identification document is essential for all types of procedures and for the recognition of people before the State and companies. The ‘non-binary’ option was a historical claim by LGTBIQ+ sectors in the country and represents an important change for many people; however, the implementation has not been easy and many face delays in getting their document modified.