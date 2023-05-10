A woman from Utah (USA) published a children’s book in which she recounted the painful process she experienced after the unexpected death of her husband.

Now they accuse her of murdering him.

Kouri Richins, a mother of three, called police one night in March 2022 to report that her husband, Eric Richins, was “cold to the touch.”

She explained to the authorities that she had prepared a vodka cocktail for her husband, whom she found unconscious hours later.

Later, a coroner discovered that Richins had died of a fentanyl overdose.

He had in his body an amount five times greater than that considered lethal, the doctor ruled.

The drug

According to court documents, between December 2021 and February 2022, the woman had sent a text message to a person with a drug history, asking for painkillers for an investor suffering from a back injury.

Kouri Richins was given hydrocodone pills and then requested “some of the Michael Jackson stuff,” specifically fentanyl.

Three days after getting the medicines, she shared a Valentine’s dinner with her husband, and he later fell ill.

“Eric believed that he had been poisoned,” the court documents state. “He told a friend that he believed his wife was trying to poison him.”

Two weeks later the woman acquired more fentanyl.

On March 4, Mrs. Richins called the police in the middle of the night to say that she had found her husband unconscious, according to prosecutors in the case.

She told authorities that she had served him a Moscow Mule – a vodka cocktail – in bed and then gone to sleep with one of her young children who was having a nightmare.

She later returned to her room to find her husband “cold to the touch.”

The book

The charges came two months after the woman wrote a picture book titled “Are You With Me?” (“Are You With Me?”) to help children cope with the death of a loved one.

Richins assured local radio station KPCW that the book would bring “peace” to her and her three children.

“We wrote this book and we hope that it brings some comfort not only to our family, obviously, but to other families who are going through the same thing,” he told KPCW in an interview last month.

She dedicated the book to Mr. Richins, “my incredible husband and wonderful father.”

In addition to murder, Ms. Richins also faces charges related to possession of GHB, a narcolepsy-inducing drug used recreationally and sometimes attributed to rape cases.

A hearing will be held on May 19 to decide whether the defendant should enter pretrial detention pending trial.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.