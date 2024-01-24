'Barbie', Greta Gerwing's film, has achieved seven nominations at the 2024 Oscars, but the director and her protagonist have not been considered in any of the categories. Margot Robbie. This news has generated controversy on social networks: actors and members of the cast are questioning these nominations and expressing solidarity, such as actor Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, both nominated for best supporting actor and actress, respectively. However, an important figure for the creation of the doll and even the ribbon, Barbara Handlerexpressed her dissatisfaction with this exclusion of Robbie and Gerwing, since for her the work of both figures was decisive in the success of the film.

What did Barbara Handler say about the Oscars controversy?

According to TMZ, Barbara Handler She noted that she is shocked that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwing are not on the list of Oscar nominees. Likewise, Handler mentioned that the work of both artists should be recognized by the awards. “Frankly, there are many who agree. Objectively, 'Barbie' was well made“were his words.

What did Barbara Handler say about the other nominations?

Bábara Handler also congratulated the other members who managed to appear on the list of nominees and hope they win. Likewise, regarding the nomination of 'Barbie' for best film, yearns for victory because it managed to raise an adequate amount at the box office. Although this detail is not decisive for the Academy.

What did Barbara say about Ruth Handler's wish for 'Barbie'?

Barbara Handler He said that he has seen the 'Barbie' movie twice and that it was the second time that he liked the film more. Furthermore, Barbara maintained that her mother, Ruth Handler, would have been happy just to see her creation in theaters and even at the Oscars. Likewise, her daughter highlighted her sadness: her mother is not alive to see this global phenomenon.