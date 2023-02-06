Woman was killed with a hammer by an 89-year-old man

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The mallet found in the house corresponds to the blunt weapon of the event.
Apparently, the alleged perpetrator of the events attempted suicide after committing the crime.
A case of feminicide was presented in Paraguay. A 69-year-old woman died of head injuries apparently sustained by a hammer. She was identified as 69-year-old María Mercedes Ruíz Díaz.
According to the newspaper Popular, the alleged perpetrator of the femicide would be his 89-year-old partner, Dionisio Crescente Cibils Rodríguez.
The event was witnessed by a neighbor who called the ‘911’ emergency line for the authorities to go to the home, but upon their arrival they found María Mercedes on the ground.
“According to a statement from the neighbors, the lady had a partner who is an old man who did not appear, then the uniformed in the company of a relative They entered another unit of the house and found this man in a bed totally bloody with injuries to his neck and arms, ”the aforementioned outlet detailed.
For his part, Prosecutor Jorge Escobar stated that the woman’s skull was caved in when she arrived at the hospital and also indicated that Dionisio would later have attempted suicide.
The murder weapon was apparently a two-kilo mallet with a 20-centimeter wooden handle, which coincides with the blunt element mentioned in mentioned in the forensic report.





