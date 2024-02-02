a couple of Miami-Dade seniors She was involved in a distressing and violent episode of jealousy. All started when Bertha Yalter71, reviewed her husband's social media Memo74, and there he found a message from a Turkish ex-girlfriend, with whom he had an affair more than 60 years ago.

Bertha let herself be carried away by jealousy and decided attack Memo with a pillow, trying to suffocate the man, to which the neighbors reacted, alerted by the screams and decided to call the authorities.

When they arrived at the house, they reported that They found the victim in an “extremely fragile” condition.with bruises, lacerations and bites.

Bertha herself confessed to the crime and was arrested. For now, a bail hearing is expected, but the prosecution opposes her release, as they argue that the attempted asphyxiation constitutes a crime of second-degree murder.

The defense lawyer indicated his discontent, alleging that the situation has been exaggeratedly magnified and that both, The wife and husband are emotionally affected.

One of the defense's arguments centers on the fact that the incident should not be classified as an attempted second-degree murder, but as a domestic confrontation that got out of control.

