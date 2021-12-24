Woman ‘s rib Write it all down, otherwise the corona years will be one bunch

Now, at the latest, you should start keeping a coroner’s diary and encourage children and grandparents to do the same. Images captured on a mobile phone do not replace the probative value of the words chosen, Annamari Sipilä writes in her column.

Here In Britain, the Christmas platform was fueled by the Boris scandal in the fifty-second year. The Guardian had gotten nineteen months old photowith the Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his assistants relaxing in the courtyard of his official residence.

Pictured in the early evening, the May sun caresses the garden at Downing Street. Reserved wine and a snack can be seen on offer, the Prime Minister himself has a glass of red wine under his nose, next to Carrie-spouse reflects baby. The atmosphere is relaxed, even idyllic. A couple of ticks, an unafraid helper, lick Dilyn’s dog on the lawn.

Except it shouldn’t have been relaxed. At the time of the photograph, on May 15, 2020, there was a corona closure in England. Social meetings of more than two people were prohibited. The question now is: why was the Prime Minister allowed to hold wine seats for 19 people at the same time? And if it was sheer work, where are the laptops, papers and other tools?

I was already lazily getting angry, that is, grabbing a hook. The story of the frivolity of gentlemen and ladies is a cross-border classic. It is meant to make people irritated.

However, I first checked my diaries to see what I was up to that Friday, May 15, 2020.

As a Finn, of course, I had not violated the interest rate restrictions. I had been kind at home, getting up early (“the loud bird is in the tree again”), working (“I hate writing, I want to go to the paper mill!”), Eating homemade fish steaks and tartar, sewing a summer dress (“now came to use Scarlett O’Hara style curtains). ”) And read Joyce Carol Oates repeat.

So not a bad day. I decided to save my outrage for more deserving items.

Paragraph the third pandemic year begins. It is a long time in anyone’s life.

When you look back, the Corona time mixes into one mess. The normal rhythms of life with their travels and celebrations are gone. What happened? Where would the years 2020 and 2021 go?

Keeping a diary is a recommended activity at all times, but it is especially rewarding during Korona. Even the brief notes seem valuable in retrospect: Aha, now I know what I did last summer. Life has not been a mere crown. You have lived a good life here.

Writing prevents unnecessary self-pity – at least in retrospect. Even during a global catastrophe, the individual focuses on himself and his small sorrows (“you don’t get enough thin spaghetti from all over London!”). According to an old saying, no one is a hero in the eyes of their chambermaid. An honest diary keeper is not a hero in his own eyes.

how about picture diaries? According to the School of Visual Practice, everyday memory can be handled effectively with a cell phone camera. The keeper of the traditional diary disagrees. Writing always requires thinking, pruning, and breaking down. It is difficult to read afterwards from the picture how felt.

Not that the pictures would not be a good addition. In Britain, it is now being clarified whose key image of Boris Johnson’s banned afternoon wines really was. According to press reports, the angle of view leads to the neighbor, ie the headquarters of the Minister of Finance.

Tip for New Year’s Eve: Write down everything or at least what’s on the mind shelf at the top of the evening. Give your children, friends, grandparents, and the neighbor’s cat a notebook as a New Year’s gift, and encourage them to write too. Not because every thought or event would matter. But because every day of life is important.