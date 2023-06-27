Can fear, confusion, insecurity and a terrible mistake be enough to end the lives of two human beings? Was it self defense or a lie?

These are just some of the questions that the case of Daniel Piedra Garcia, a 52-year-old Uber driver who was shot and killed, and Phoebe Copas, a 48-year-old woman who was charged with murder, she said because she thought she was going to be kidnapped.

(You can read: The horrible crime of Chad Doerman, the father who shot his three children in cold blood).

According to the medium abc, Phoebe Copas requested an Uber service to go to El Paso (Texas), an American city on the border with Mexico. There she would meet her boyfriend.

That day Daniel Piedra García, although he was about to finish his shift, accepted the race and set out on the road with his passengerbecause I was new to the platform and it was an additional income.

The driver would have left after one of the minors made a stop for him. See also Insurance companies are obligated to compensate for "cosmetic" damages.

(Keep reading: The millionaire who gave up going in the submersible: ‘He was not confident in technology’).

After traveling several kilometers, when they passed a sign for Juárez, México, the woman testified that she began to think that the Uber driver was going to kidnap herry that he was taking her to Mexico, the El Paso Police Department said in a statement.

Feeling vulnerable, the woman pulled out a gun she had with her and shot him in the head. According to The New York Times“the car hit a highway barrier before coming to a stop on US Route 54.”

Was it kidnapping or not?

Authorities found no evidence of kidnapping.; in fact, the driver did not veer off the road, “he was not near a bridge, port of entry or other location,” an El Paso Police Department detective said during the affidavit.

Even, the woman took a photo of the injured driver and sent it to her boyfriend before calling 911.

(You can read: Suleman Dawood: the 19-year-old who died on the Titan did not want to travel on it).

Therefore, everything indicates that it was not a kidnapping. Copas was charged with murder and her bail was set at $1.5 million.

Stone, meanwhile, He was taken to a hospital, where he died after being disconnected.

What did Uber say about the murder?

We have been in contact with his family and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

The company Uber ruled on the terrible case and said that senior executives were “appalled.”

“We have been in contact with his family and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this very difficult time,” the company said.

And he added: “They banned the woman as soon as we found out what happened and we were in contact with the police.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Accident in the United States: a two-year-old boy shoots and kills his pregnant mother

Couple found a million-dollar treasure in coins in the basement of their house

Incredible: woman in the US went on vacation and left her baby alone, the minor died