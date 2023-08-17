Woman finds a snake in her toilet: ‘My worst nightmare’

In Tuscon, Arizonaa woman got a big scare when she found a whip snakeor after lifting his toilet seat, at his Catalina Foothills home.

michelle lespron, a personal injury attorney, returned home after being away for 4 days. “I lifted the lid and he or she was curled up,” Lespron told The Associated Press.

Lespron contacted Rattlesnake Solutionsa company that specializes in removing this type of “visitors”, after his father unsuccessfully removed the animal.

Whoever was handling the snake commented that it measured between 3 and 4 feet long. In addition, Bryan Hughes, owner of the company, commented that it is not the first time that they have found a snake whip in a house.

He also wrote on his Facebook page what happened: “Nikolaus was called to a house to catch what they called as a rattlesnake seen in bathroom“.

“These snakes can enter the pipeline through vaults in septic systems, throwing themselves from other houses and a variety of other situations,” he added.

Fortunately for the American the species is not poisonous

Lespron told CBS News that after the company pulled the snakeshe still had to use her guest bathroom for three weeks before she felt comfortable enough to go back to her own.

