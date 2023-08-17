Woman finds a snake in her toilet: ‘My worst nightmare’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
A woman finds a snake in her toilet in Arizona.
Facebook Rattlesnake Solutions
A woman finds a snake in her toilet in Arizona.
The company that removed the snake commented that it is just over a meter long.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
In Tuscon, Arizonaa woman got a big scare when she found a whip snakeor after lifting his toilet seat, at his Catalina Foothills home.
michelle lespron, a personal injury attorney, returned home after being away for 4 days. “I lifted the lid and he or she was curled up,” Lespron told The Associated Press.
Lespron contacted Rattlesnake Solutionsa company that specializes in removing this type of “visitors”, after his father unsuccessfully removed the animal.
Whoever was handling the snake commented that it measured between 3 and 4 feet long. In addition, Bryan Hughes, owner of the company, commented that it is not the first time that they have found a snake whip in a house.
He also wrote on his Facebook page what happened: “Nikolaus was called to a house to catch what they called as a rattlesnake seen in bathroom“.
“These snakes can enter the pipeline through vaults in septic systems, throwing themselves from other houses and a variety of other situations,” he added.
Fortunately for the American the species is not poisonous
Lespron told CBS News that after the company pulled the snakeshe still had to use her guest bathroom for three weeks before she felt comfortable enough to go back to her own.
NATALY BARRERA
LAST NEWS
More news:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Woman #finds #snake #toilet #worst #nightmare
Leave a Reply