A customer discovered a very special glass abroad. © Twitter/Screenshot/Retouch

In a supermarket in Belgium, a woman comes across an unusual wine product. But her second discovery is also well received on the Internet.

Munich – Different countries, different customs: The saying is often used to describe (cultural) peculiarities abroad. It does not always have to be about cultural peculiarities or strange behavior of people. Sometimes it can also simply describe bizarre things that do not exist in Germany.

Woman discovers special products in Belgium – the network celebrates her

One Twitter-Userin, for example, discovered something like that abroad. When she was shopping in a supermarket in Belgium, two products caught her eye that she had apparently never seen anywhere else. Excited as she was, she posted the find online. Also a very old receipt causes enthusiasm in the net.

“In other countries, supermarkets have the most delicious Pringles and portable wine glasses in the refrigerated section,” she wrote. On the one hand you can see a very exquisite variety of chips. The taste: spicy chorizo. She is also holding a glass that doesn’t look like a classic wine glass at all. More like a drinking or small beer glass. Everything has been thought of: it’s compact, filled with white wine, and even has a resealable lid.

“How cool is the wine glass please”: Twitter user enthusiastic about the discovery

The special glass has been well received online. “How cool is the wine glass please,” writes one. “Scream and howl and shidde I want both wtf,” commented another. And the chips seem to taste really good too. The discoverer of the variety apparently tried it right away and shared her verdict: “Chips, why are you so delicious, I wanted to eat something else today.”

Another user was apparently surprised by the intense taste. "Find the chips so weird, they taste so sausage, I would not have thought that," he tweeted. Another is annoyed: "I saw the Pringles in Real a few weeks ago and didn't buy them, apparently it was a mistake."