videoA woman in New York City died on Saturday morning after being pushed in front of a subway at Times Square subway station. That informs the police of the American city. The incident happened just a day after an unsuspecting woman was pushed in front of the metro in Brussels. She barely survived the attack.



16 Jan. 2022











The American was waiting on the platform of Times Square station around 9.30 am local time, when she was suddenly pushed by a man on the track and ended up under the subway. The victim did not survive the attack.

The suspect later turned himself in to police and was arrested. It concerns a man with an extensive criminal record, who according to the police is currently homeless. Just before he pushed the woman onto the subway track, he was said to have targeted another woman, but she was unharmed.

The victim and the attacker did not know each other. The deceased woman is of Asian descent and the police are investigating whether there may be a racist motive.

Since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, hate crimes against Asian Americans in the US have risen sharply, as some accuse China of causing the pandemic. In New York City, anti-Asian hate crimes rose 361 percent in the first 11 months of last year, according to NBC News.

A similar incident took place in the Belgian capital Brussels on Friday evening. There, a man also pushed a woman in front of the metro, but the driver of the metro pulled the emergency brake just in time. Both the woman and the driver were taken to hospital in shock. After being examined, they were allowed to leave the hospital.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Frenchman, was arrested. He is suspected of attempted murder.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, holds a press conference in the Times Square subway station. © AP

