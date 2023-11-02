In China, a case was reported of a woman who was fired from her job because her bosses argued that she was not performing sufficiently in the position.

Because of this, the company gave the woman her compensation in coinsan act that was pointed out as a lack of respect and reported to the labor authorities.

(You can read: Woman whose coffee fell on her was compensated for a million-dollar sum).

The woman, originally from Anhui province, denounced the labor authorities that she felt humiliated after she was called by the human resources department, where They gave him more than 3,000 coins as compensation for his dismissal on September 19, 2023.

“I felt deeply humiliated when I saw the coins, it was like a slap in the face,” the woman told some local media.

The Thai newspaper Thaiger noted that in addition to the humiliation, the company wanted to take money from him for some benefits and thus reduce the value that corresponded to it.

(Also: Daniel Sancho’s father takes hasty action upon learning of the devastating report from the Prosecutor’s Office).

After several hours of discussion, the human resources department agreed to give him the part that was hers.

In total, the woman received 3,500 yuan (about 2 million Colombian pesos) in coins.

When said company learned of the complaint, it justified itself by saying that paying in this way is not illegal and that it does not affect any irregularity.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Twelve people died in Indonesia after consuming smuggled alcohol at a wedding

Japan: what is known about the attacker who took over a hospital and a post office

Hong Kong will give parents more than 2 thousand dollars for each child due to low fertility