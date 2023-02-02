United States.- Videos of the occasion were disseminated through social networks when a couple ended their relationship in the middle of a plane flight.
The awkward moment was captured by the passengers of a flight, as a woman begins to complain and scream because her boyfriend ended up with her on the plane.
“He finished you in the middle of the flight”reads the description, in the recording you can hear how the woman screams so loudly that the plane’s personnel come to contain her, because she was very upset and hit the floor of the plane.
“I don’t care,” the woman yelled. at the request of the flight attendant who was trying to reassure her.
Immediately, the staff tried to contain her after the woman lunged at her partner.
Carlos Narvaes
