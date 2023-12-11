Rome (Reuters)

Roma tied 1-1 with its guest Fiorentina, in the Italian Premier League, despite playing most of the second half, suffering from a numerical deficiency, after the expulsion of Nikola Zalewski and Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku scored five minutes after the start with a perfect header from close range, after a perfect cross pass from Paulo Dybala, and Roma player Zalewski received the second yellow card and was sent off in the 64th minute, before Fiorentina equalized two minutes later, when Lucas Martinez Quarta scored with a header. After a cross pass.

Three minutes before the end of the match, Lukaku interfered with Fiorentina player Christian Kouame, receiving a direct red card.

A worrying incident occurred for Roma coach Jose Mourinho in the middle of the first half, when it appeared that Dybala, who has been suffering from injuries this season, sprained his knee during a challenge and was immediately replaced.

Despite facing constant pressure from Fiorentina, Roma held out by resorting to strong defence, and goalkeeper Rui Patricio made some excellent saves.

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano told the Dazzone platform: “Roma were down to just nine players a few minutes before the end, and the entire second half was exceptional, and we tried in every way to get our rhythm back on track, after following the wrong approach at the beginning, which is what Roma benefited from to the maximum.” ».

Mourinho and Roma players refused to speak to the media after the match.

Roma occupies fourth place with 25 points, four points behind Milan in third place, and 13 points behind Inter Milan, the league leader, and Fiorentina occupies seventh place with 24 points.

Bologna won 2-1 over its host Salernitana, thanks to an early brace from Joshua Zirkzee, to advance to fifth place with 25 points, equal to Roma.