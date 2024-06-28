Few smiles

4th place for George Russell and 6th for Lewis Hamilton: two placings in the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying which do not generate satisfaction at Mercedes, starting with the Team Principal Toto Wolffmoreover on the latter’s home weekend.

Against expectations

A disappointment for the result which is mixed with the admission of the superiority of Red Bull’s rivals on the Anglo-Austrian team’s circuit, as declared by the Viennese to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 after the session: “It went worse than our expectations – commented – Max was very fast in turns 7-8-9. We expected 2nd or 3rd placeso with the 4th and 6th everything went worse than our expectations. This is a circuit where Red Bull and Max are very strongmaybe the one where they go fastest overall, so we’ll see what we can do tomorrow in qualifying. We also have to take into account that 12° more than the asphalt can change everything”.

The set up question

In addition, Wolff also focused on the aspect relating to downforce, and the general difficulty in finding the right set up: “We have seen that with the flat bottom you touch a lot, but it is always a necessity in finding the right balance of the load – has explained – I think we’ll change a little bit for tomorrow, but I don’t know. It’s about details, 1 mm higher or lower, and It’s hard to find the right set up“.