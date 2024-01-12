He went into hiding for a long time, now the once most powerful manager in the republic is to appear in court – as a witness in an investor trial. Other former VW bosses are also expected to testify. Is there any movement in coming to terms with the diesel scandal?

One meeting of many: Martin Winterkorn, then VW boss, and Angela Merkel, then Chancellor, in 2015 at the IAA automobile trade fair Image: AFP

AWhen Martin Winterkorn was at the helm of the Volkswagen Group, he lived a life in the spotlight. He opened plants in Russia, South Africa and Mexico, appeared with Chancellor Angela Merkel in the flashlights of the Cebit and advised China's leadership around former Prime Minister Li Keqiang. Tempi passati. Since the diesel scandal hit VW in 2015 and Winterkorn resigned, he has lived in seclusion in his villa in Munich's posh Bogenhausen district.

The now 76-year-old's health problems have so far prevented him from having to face criminal proceedings. He has had three hip operations. His movement is still restricted, even though he has recovered somewhat, confidants report. After all, there seems to be enough energy for occasional visits to FC Bayern. He appears in the Allianz Arena every now and then and has a long friendship with Uli Hoeneß, the honorary president of the German record champions.