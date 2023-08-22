A professor of food sciences at the Egyptian University of Ain Shams, Dr. Muhammad Al-Hofy, answers to “Sky News Arabia” website, “Yes.” A person can appear younger than his real age, with great vitality and activity, if he follows a health and preventive system in life, in terms of food and sports. and mental state.

The “secret” is in proper nutrition

The limbic link between the importance of preventive healthy food and the youthful, vital appearance of the body on the basis of:

• A healthy diet prevents diseases by reducing inflammation and cell damage, as it increases the body’s self-defense (immunity), thus accelerating self-healing by confronting viruses and bacteria.

• This system also protects the human DNA, which is exposed over time to damage in the event of contamination of food, water and air.

• Healthy food repairs and regenerates damaged and aging stem cells.

How do we choose this healthy food?

A food science professor presents examples of the food needed to achieve each of the above:

• Boost immunity by eating foods such as olive oil, broccoli, hot peppers and zinc found in meat and fish.

• Repair and regeneration of stem cells by eating fish, fish oil, dark chocolate, mango and olive oil.

• Stimulating DNA to repair itself by eating spinach, carrots, oranges, berries, broccoli, red peppers, lentils, eggs, sardines and flaxseeds.

• All of the above is required by a healthy digestive system, to be able to extract useful elements from food. In order to improve the functioning of the digestive system, it is necessary to protect the beneficial bacteria in it, by eating yogurt, curd, kiwi, beans rich in fiber, and all fermented foods, while staying away from refined sugars and processed foods that contain preservatives.

necessities that cannot be abandoned

Proper food alone is not enough. In order for a person to protect himself from the evil of satiation and obesity, and to maintain a graceful, lively, youthful appearance, other necessary matters are required of him as well, which are according to Al-Houfi:

• Exercising regularly.

• Get rid of stress.

• Take a sufficient amount of sleep, not less than 6 hours a day.