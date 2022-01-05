With little from Falcao, Rayo Vallecano beat Mirandés in the Copa del Rey

New opportunity for Falcao, to start as a holder with the Vallecano Ray. This time, against the Mirandés in a match corresponding to the Copa del Rey that they won 0-1 with a goal by Andrés Martín.

The Colombian was chosen by Andoni Iraola as the man of reference for the attack front. Much sacrifice on the part of the attacker in the first half.

Seeking to put pressure on the local team at the start and to be a pass option to be able to set up the game, that’s how much of the commitment on the part of the tiger passed in those first 45 minutes. Two shots on goal without much danger and one on goal, was the balance that he left at the start of the game

They won by the minimum

Falcao García, substitute in Rayo’s game.

However, for the start of the second half, there would not be many minutes he would have on the court, as Iraola decided to take him out at minute 58, without having greater relevance in the start of the complement.

Falcao’s performance can be summed up in 58 minutes, with two shots and one on goal, another that was deflected. He made a total of 18 passes, 89% effective, and committed a total of four infractions.

Eight minutes after Falcao’s departure, Rayo Vallecano found the winning goal with an ideal play for the ‘tiger’: a center down the left wing that was caught by midfielder Andrés Martín in anticipation of the other Colombian on the field: the defender from Mirandés Andrés Arroyo.

Rayo Vallecano will return to action next Sunday, January 9, when he receives Real Betis in Vallecas.

