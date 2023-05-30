Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was completely at peace with himself and his world. “It is the strategically most sensible and logical time,” said the CEO at the beginning of June 2021 about his early departure from FC Bayern, after all the club was “excellently positioned with Hainer, Kahn, Salihamidzic and Nagelsmann.”

Now, just two years later, three of the four named have been released – and Rummenigge is making a sensational comeback alongside his old friend and opponent Uli Hoeneß. True to the motto: “Back to the future”.

“I was very fortunate and honored to celebrate many successes with this club,” said Rummenigge after his election to the powerful supervisory board on Tuesday. That’s one of the reasons why he is “happy” to comply with the committee’s request for his return. Rummenigge’s experience, his expertise and his international network will help us enormously so that FC Bayern can continue to be successful in the future,” emphasized President Herbert Hainer, the last “survivor” from the supposed renewal quartet of 2021.

For Lothar Matthäus, the comeback of the long-standing leader is “great news. For two years I’ve been saying regularly that the club misses Kalle more than anyone else,” wrote the record national player in his Sky column about the “man of the world”. Hoeneß “created the club, but Kalle represented it like no other,” he emphasized.

In the always tense force field of the two alpha animals, FC Bayern grew to become the undisputed German industry leader. Now, when that status suddenly came under serious threat after a decade of crushing dominance, they’re back – with a vengeance!







Hoeneß pulled the strings in the dirty separation of CEO Oliver Kahn with his buddy Hainer. With his international network – he still sits on the executive board of UEFA and the club association ECA – Rummenigge should help to build the team of the future. With his Servus 2021, he was still looking forward to “the first summer vacation without transfer calls” with his wife Martina on Sylt.

In the future, Rummenigge will have his mobile phone permanently on his ear again. In close consultation with coach Thomas Tuchel, he will set the course for the squad in the next few days. Especially since the search for a successor for sports director Hasan Salihamidzic is “difficult”, as Hainer admitted. According to Hoeneß, without whom nothing will be decided in the new, old Bayern world, the record champions want to take their time until Christmas if necessary.

Hoeneß initially thought aloud about a figure of identification for fans like Bastian Schweinsteiger or Arjen Robben. A club icon that could strengthen “Mia san mia”, which has crumbled in constant trouble. But FC Bayern can’t afford a novice like Kahn in this difficult phase, Hainer has announced “a great caliber”.







Max Eberl fits the profile and would serve the Hoeneß folklore as a former Bayern professional. A departure from Leipzig after only six months, but Eberl “can not bring about it,” said Matthäus: “Then he’s through with pretty much everyone in the football industry.” For the alternative, Frankfurt’s Markus Krösche, FC Bayern was against it “Maybe a size too big”.