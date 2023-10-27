Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/27/2023 – 19:52

This Friday (27), the Brazilian women’s football team completed its physical preparation for the first of two friendlies against Canada, with a view to participating in the Paris Olympics next year. The Brazilians enter the field at 3:40 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (28), at the Saputo Stadium, in Montreal. It will be the debut of coach Arthur Elias, in charge of the team, after the departure of Swedish coach Pia Sundhage – she left the team after the team’s early elimination in the Australia and New Zealand Cup.

The coach revealed this Friday (27), in a press conference, how he has been working on his tactical scheme with the athletes, who will return to the field for the first time after their early elimination in the group stage of the World Cup in Australia and New York. Zealand.

"The attack will be made up of three attackers in this game, it could be two in the next… I don't care much about the system. The system will favor the positioning of the players to face the opponent, but this can be changed even throughout the match and the team understands this and is ready for it", he stated. The important thing is that they understand the role they have. Knowing how to divide the functions according to the space on the field makes everything easier so that I can change the system and increase the effective chances of scoring and, consequently, increase our chances of winning. That's the thinking and I think the athletes are understanding it well."

Arthur Elias said that the player Marta could be among the starters in the match that opens the new cycle of the selection.

“I see Marta as an athlete who performs with much more freedom in the center of the field. As a player who builds the game from within, she arrives in the area and has excellent finishing power. It is in this area of ​​the field that she will play in these first games, and I imagine that in the future as well”, guaranteed the coach.

The last time Brazilians and Canadians were face to face was in the final of the Tokyo Games. The opponents got the better of the penalty shootout, and Brazil took silver. In addition to this Saturday’s game (28), the teams will play a second friendly on Tuesday (31), at 8:30 pm, in the Canadian city of Halifax.