Police sources from the state of Hidalgo reported that a subject aboard his motorcycle assassin allegedly to delegate of the municipal seat of Tezontepec de Aldama.

After receiving at least four gunshotsthe victim identified as GJGP lost his life in the Centro neighborhood, on Allende avenue.

Police personnel and emergency medical services arrived at the scene after being alerted by residents of the site, however, when they arrived they could only confirm that the delegate Already had no vital signs.

A search operation alleged murderer was deployed around the perimeter of the scene, but so far the whereabouts of the person who is known to be traveling aboard a motorcycle Red Italian.

It is said that two months before the crime of the delegatehis son was also killed, however, the authorities did not report further details.

The ministerial staff of the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office (PGJH) was the one who initiated the corresponding inquiries for the investigation and search for the alleged murderer.